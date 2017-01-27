NYT Editorial Board Horrified That Trump Wants To Fight ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’

(Daily Caller) The New York Times’ editorial board took a stand Thursday against President Donald Trump’s vow to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth.

The Times’ editors worried that Trump’s approach to fighting radical Islamic terrorism — which they referred to with scare quotes — is “more likely to further inflame anti-American sentiment around the world than to make the United States safer.”

“The emerging details suggest that Mr. Trump’s plans to eradicate violent extremists are not only at odds with Mr. Obama’s; they trample on American values and international law,” they wrote.

The Times editorial found several problems with Trump’s approach, including his use of the term “radical Islam,” which the editors say is “demonizing and alienating the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims,” the fact that he is reportedly considering designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, and the fact that he doesn’t plan on closing Guantanamo Bay (which Obama was unable to do despite vowing to close the prison on day one of his administration).

The editors expressed its support for Obama’s approach to fighting terrorism. Unlike Trump, Obama declined to say “radical Islamic terrorism” once during his eight years in office.

Trump has claimed the Obama administration’s politically correct approach to fighting terrorism is at least partially to blame for the slew of domestic terrorist attacks during the Obama years.

