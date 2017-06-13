The New York Times changed a headline about a female journalist multiple times over the weekend after Twitter users deemed it sexist.

The NYT wrote a profile on NBC News correspondent Katy Tur’s career rise and her occasional negative interactions with President Donald Trump. Originally headlined “Katy Tur Is Tougher Than She Looks,” NYT was forced to change it Saturday after people accused the outlet of sexism.

“Katy Tur’s Swift and Surprising Rise,” the new NYT headline read.

People were still unhappy with the change in the headline, saying that Tur’s rise at NBC News wasn’t actually surprising.

“This is a shitty retrogressive headline. The comedy equivalent of this is to say a woman is “funny like a guy” and it sucks. Change it,” one twitter user said.

The New York Times eventually changed the headline again Sunday, this time to “‘You Can’t Rattle Her’:Katy Tur On The Rise.”

The NYT recently got rid of its public editor position, saying the job was no longer necessary to keep the paper accountable. Instead, the paper would rely on social media criticisms and have editors and reporters directly respond to editorial complaints.

“We welcomed that criticism, even when it stung. But today, our followers on social media and our readers across the internet have come together to collectively serve as a modern watchdog, more vigilant and forceful than one person could ever be,” the NYT publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. said. Our responsibility is to empower all of those watchdogs, and to listen to them, rather than to channel their voice through a single office.”

