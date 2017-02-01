NYPD & Feds Unveil Details of Anthony Weiner’s Illegal Texts with 14-yr-old Girl

New York Police Department detectives and federal prosecutors working an underage sexting case against Anthony Weiner now confirm that the former Congressman allegedly swapped exclusive sexual texts and images with a high school girl who was 14 years old at the time he engaged the online relationship.

Likewise alarming, law enforcement sources divulged to True Pundit that Weiner was aware of the girl’s age but continued the online relationship regardless.

Weiner, who employed the alias of “T-Dog” to correspond with the youth, texted her throughout 2016 after meeting her on Twitter. The correspondences included exchanging explicit pictures and sexual texts to celebrate the girl’s 15th birthday.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal cited federal sources who said Weiner could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence for alleged breaches of assorted child pornography statutes.

As first reported three months ago by True Pundit, Weiner and other Hillary Clinton associates could be facing possible federal charges of child exploitation, sex crimes with minors and possible other felony charges including child pornography. These details were originally documented in an exclusive Nov. 2, 2016 story published by True Pundit which in part specifies:

The NYPD seized the computer from Weiner during a search warrant and detectives discovered a trove of over 500,000 emails to and from Hillary Clinton, (Huma) Abedin and other insiders during her tenure as secretary of state. The content of those emails sparked the FBI to reopen its defunct email investigation into Clinton on Friday. But new revelations on the contents of that laptop, according to law enforcement sources, implicate the Democratic presidential candidate, her subordinates, and even select elected officials in far more alleged serious crimes than mishandling classified and top secret emails, sources said. NYPD sources said these new emails include evidence linking Clinton herself and associates to: Money laundering

Child exploitation

Sex crimes with minors (children)

Perjury

Pay to play through Clinton Foundation

Obstruction of justice

Other felony crimes NYPD detectives and a NYPD Chief, the department’s highest rank under Commissioner, said openly that if the FBI and Justice Department fail to garner timely indictments against Clinton and co- conspirators, NYPD will go public with the damaging emails now in the hands of FBI Director James Comey and many FBI field offices. “What’s in the emails is staggering and as a father, it turned my stomach,” the NYPD Chief said. “There is not going to be any Houdini-like escape from what we found. We have copies of everything. We will ship them to Wikileaks or I will personally hold my own press conference if it comes to that.” The NYPD Chief said once Comey saw the alarming contents of the emails he was forced to reopen a criminal probe against Clinton. “People are going to prison,” he said. Meanwhile, FBI sources said Abedin and Weiner were cooperating with federal agents, who have taken over the non-sexting portions the case from NYPD. The husband-and-wife Clinton insiders are both shopping for separate immunity deals, sources said. “If they don’t cooperate they are going to see long sentences,” a federal law enforcement source said. NYPD sources said Weiner or Abedin stored all the emails in a massive Microsoft Outlook program on the laptop. The emails implicate other current and former members of Congress and one high-ranking Democratic Senator as having possibly engaged in criminal activity too, sources said. Prosecutors in the office of US Attorney Preet Bharara have issued a subpoena for Weiner’s cell phones and travel records, law enforcement sources confirmed. NYPD said it planned to order the same phone and travel records on Clinton and Abedin, however, the FBI said it was in the process of requesting the identical records.

A number of Weiner’s texts to his underage cyber paramour surfaced on Tuesday. These include two texts which are more suitable for print than other graphic exchanges.