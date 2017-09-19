True Pundit

Politics Security World

NYPD Arrests Three U.S. Congressman Outside Trump Tower at DREAMer Protest: Report

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Lawmakers to law breakers. Allegedly. U.S. Congressman Luis V. Gutierrez, Raul M. Grijalva, and  Adriano Espaillat were among protesters arrested outside Trump Tower today, according to a report.

The D.C. trio were protesting President Donald Trump’s DACA reversal along with a crowd of DREAMers on hand in Manhattan. President Trump is in New York this week along with world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly.

It’s comforting for American citizens to know elected officials, who are supposed to be working with the executive branch And the president, are instead protesting and taking a pinch on his front doorstep.

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Geo Synchronous

    Any year now someone will be prosecuted for crimes against AMERICA. Any year now. Tap tap tap tap.

  • Natasha78

    The people that work for us, meaning #we the people, do not get to act this way, or protest at all. If they want change, they pass laws, like normal people. They all need to be removed from their jobs, as they cannot represent everyone, they only represent the illegals.

  • bluumood

    Apparently you are not aware that protest is a fundamental right according to the US Constitution. Senators are US citizens and therefore allowed to protest if they so wish.

  • SilverDragons

    So illegal non citizens demand US citizens feed them, clothe them, house them, and put them first in line for college. I may be slow today, but something seems terribly wrong here.

  • SilverDragons

    Not when they should be working. But of course, you probably side with the NFL idiots who insist on shoving their beliefs off on fans instead of playing ball.

  • Hope

    I bet all three are from another country while they may be American citizens now, that should be stripped..Why are we allowing people to gain entry, become citizens to go against everything we stand for….I’ve had enough. Trump ran on law and order arrest them for treason…

  • GinnyCW

    Now throw away the key. Useless, traitorous criminals, all of them.

  • No longer eligible to be a politician with arrest on their records.

  • Harleyrose

    Luis Gutierrez is a prime candidate for a couple sizzling tear-gas canisters to the groin!

  • Dianne Tinsley

    They should lose their seats immediately!!

  • Dianne Tinsley

    I totally agree!!!