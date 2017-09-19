True Pundit

NYPD Arrests Three U.S. Congressman Outside Trump Tower at DREAMer Protest: Report

Lawmakers to law breakers. Allegedly. U.S. Congressman Luis V. Gutierrez, Raul M. Grijalva, and Adriano Espaillat were among protesters arrested outside Trump Tower today, according to a report.

The D.C. trio were protesting President Donald Trump’s DACA reversal along with a crowd of DREAMers on hand in Manhattan. President Trump is in New York this week along with world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly.

It’s comforting for American citizens to know elected officials, who are supposed to be working with the executive branch And the president, are instead protesting and taking a pinch on his front doorstep.