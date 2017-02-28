NYC Police Union Head Blasts De Blasio For Opposing Trump Immigration Rules

The president of the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) sergeants union criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio for refusing to enforce President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“The Mayor is taking his own position on it, and it seems the police department, and Commissioner O’Neil, and I could be wrong on this, is compliant with the concept that it’s OK to not participate with ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement],” Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, said Sunday.

The association, which represents 11,000 current and retired NYPD police sergeants, says officers want to carry out the president’s orders.

De Blasio vowed to fight the president’s executive order that blocked federal funding to sanctuary cities, saying in January the executive order “does not change who we are or how we go about doing our work.”

An illegal immigrant gang member was granted freedom under the mayor’s sanctuary city policy, and in defiance of federal lawFeb. 16. ICE officers requested that the gang member be turned over to them after his sentence in New York, but they were not notified after his release, according to the New York Post.

“It’s almost like the world is upside-down right now,” Mullins told John Catsimatidis on “The Cat’s Roundtable,” a New York City radio talk show. “I think people have forgotten what has occurred in this country, with the attacks on 9/11, with the everyday terrorism.”

“The question isn’t, ya know, keeping people out of the country, the question is keep people out of the country that are trying to kill Americans,” Mullins asserted. “I don’t blame people for trying to sneak into this country, this is a great place to live, they want better for themselves and their families, that I understand.

“It is very easy to walk about a shopping mall and walk about the street and feel that life is good, but when it happens, and it will happen, people will be scrambling and asking for law enforcement and wanting law and order,” the police union president said, “but at that point it’s too late.”

Mullins defended Trump’s policies, saying that “the idea is to prevent things before they happen, that’s why we buy dogs for our houses and put alarms up.”

