NYC: Muslim screaming “Allahu akbar” breaks into church, vows to “kill any Christians”

“Homeless man busted for breaking into Midtown church, threatening to kill all Christians,” by Shayna Jacobs and Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News, June 1, 2017 (thanks to Creeping Sharia):

A homeless man shouting “Allahu akbar” busted a Midtown church’s door with a wrench and threatened to return and shoot all Christians, police sources said Wednesday.

