NYC Mayor Hypocritically Urges People Not To Use Children As “Political Pawns” While He Stands In Front Of Kids (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hypocritically urged people to not use children as “political pawns” while ushering children in backpacks on stage during a Monday rally.

Mayor de Blasio was holding a rally against Republican plans to increase the number of New York City charter schools as he wants to continue mayoral control of the school system.

He accused Republicans of using children as “political pawns” in the charter debate. However, in order to make his point, de Blasio used at least three children in backpacks holding signs that read, “Pass mayoral control.”

“This is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” de Blasio said, flanked by children. “It’s a common sense one.”

