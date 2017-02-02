NY Times Offers News Tips For Fragile Snowflakes

The New York Times want to protect all those delicate liberals out there from the horrible, nasty news that permeates daily life, the kind where other people who don’t think exactly like them are actually given voice to say (gasp) how they feel.

In a lengthy article posted Wednesday titled “Fatigued by the News? Experts Suggest How to Adjust Your Media Diet,” the paper offers tips on how to avoid contentious news — not fake news, mind you, just the kind that will perhaps challenge your worldview and make you think. – READ MORE