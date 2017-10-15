NY Times Announces Addition of First ‘Gender Editor’ to Its Staff

Here’s another entry for the “Just When You Thought You’d Seen It All Department.” On Tuesday, The New York Times proclaimed that the newspaper had hired a “gender editor” whose task is to “re-imagine the news through an inter-sectional lens.”

Jessica Bennett, a former editor for Newsweek and author of Feminist Fight Club: A Survival Manual for a Sexist Workplace — an “illustrated battle manual for fighting sexism at work” — was motivated to apply for the post due to the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

According to an article written by Teen Vogue contributor Brittney McNamara, Bennett will be “leading the charge in a new initiative to see the news through this lens” and “connect the dots on gender coverage in an important way.”- READ MORE