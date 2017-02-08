Now You Can Look Up ‘Microaggression’ And ‘Safe Space’ In Merriam-Webster

The great thing about language is that it’s always changing. “Punk” used to mean “a worthless person,” and now it means “music for people who hate music.” “Nice” used to mean “foolish,” and now it means pretty much whatever you want it to mean. Words come and go, they change meaning, they’re misused by liberals, etc. Language is endlessly malleable, which is sometimes fun and sometimes frustrating.

If you find it more frustrating than fun, and you need some new words to describe your fragile emotional state… good news!

Elizabeth Harrington, Washington Free Beacon:

Merriam-Webster added the words “safe space” and “microaggression” to its dictionary Tuesday…

The [definition of “safe space”] reads: “a place (as on a college campus) intended to be free of bias, conflict, criticism, or potentially threatening actions, ideas, or conversations…”

This used to be called a “nursery.”

The definition [of “microaggression”] reads in part, “a comment or action that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group.”

In other words, anything that anybody says or does, ever.

Fittingly, M-W also updated the definition of “boo-hoo”: “often used as an interjection especially in mocking imitation of another’s tears, complaints, unhappiness, etc.”

For example: “Awwwww, did I just commit a microaggression? Do you need to toddle off to your safe space? Boo-hoo.“

