Now more than ever, don’t neglect America’s cyber infrastructure

With distance from the 2016 presidential and Congressional races, we are beginning to gain perspective on the challenges that lie ahead, including the cybersecurity of our nation’s critical infrastructure.

Just last month, D.C.’s police surveillance cameras were temporarily disabled due to a ransomware attack. From unsecured cameras on the Internet of Things, to our nation’s vulnerable power grid, to the 29 million electronic health records breached from 2010 to 2013, we consistently underestimate and under-resource the cybersecurity challenges our nation faces. – READ MORE