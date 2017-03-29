Now Chuck Schumer Is Yelling At Trump Voters In Restaurants

It’s no fun to lose, but that’s what happens when your political party nominates Hillary Clinton. You can learn from the experience, or you can be like Chuck Schumer.

Emily Smith, Page Six:

Sen. Chuck Schumer caused a scene at a Manhattan restaurant when he began yelling at a wealthy and well-connected Donald Trump supporter that the POTUS is “a liar.”

He was dining with friends [at Sette Mezzo] when he encountered Joseph A. Califano Jr… and his wife, Hilary, who were having a quiet dinner…

One witness said of the restaurant rant, “They are a highly respected couple, and Schumer made a scene, yelling, ‘She voted for Trump!’ The Califanos left the restaurant, but Schumer followed them outside.” On the sidewalk, Schumer carried on with his fantastical filibuster: “ ‘How could you vote for Trump? He’s a liar!’ He kept repeating, ‘He’s a liar!’ ”

Well, you’re a liar too, Chuck. That doesn’t mean it’s okay for people to yell at your voters while they’re trying to enjoy a night out.

(DAILY CALLER)

