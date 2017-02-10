#NotAllSyrianRefugees Charged With Multiple Sexual Assaults At Canadian Water Park (VIDEO)

What do you do when you need to report on a crime, but the criminal is a member of a protected class? Why, you bury his identity way down in the story where as few people as possible will read it.

Caley Ramsay, Global News:

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with several sexual assaults that occurred at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark over the weekend…

Officers allege a man followed and inappropriately touched six teenage girls while they were swimming at the waterpark…

They were all under 16 years old. This is terrible. Who would do such a thing?

You have to go all the way down to the bottom of the story to find out:

Soleiman Hajj Soleiman, a Syrian refugee and father of six, has since been charged with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.

Oh. A Syrian refugee.

Well, how do we know those girls weren’t dressed provocatively? Maybe they behaved in such as way as to provoke Soleiman. Shouldn’t we respect his cultural differences? Etc.

Remember: It’s racist to stop Syrian refugees from coming here, even for one day. And if you disagree, you’re a racist. So shut up, racist.

