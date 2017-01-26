Not News? AP Still Not Covering Secret Service Agent Who Wouldn’t ‘Take a Bullet’ For Trump

Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Examiner broke the story of a Secret Service agent who, in October on Facebook, declared her unwillingness to put her life on the line for a potential President Donald Trump.

At that point, Kelly O’Grady, the special agent in charge for the Denver district, decided to become a selective Service agent, writing, per the Examiner, that “she would endure jail time’ rather than ‘taking a bullet’ for what she regarded as a ‘disaster’ for America.” The post ended with, “I’m with her,” so it’s not exactly difficult to determine that the potential “disaster” was Donald Trump. – READ MORE