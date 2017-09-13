Norway’s ‘Populist’ Government Wins Historic Second Term

Norway’s right wing coalition government is set to hold on to power after narrowly defeating the open borders-backing left wing opposition.

With 95 per cent of the votes cast in Monday’s general election counted, Prime Minister Erna Solberg declared victory with her Conservative Party and their populist, anti mass migration Progress party coalition partners having secured 89 seats in Norway’s 169-seat parliament.

“We have received support for four new years because we have delivered on what we pledged,” Solberg said during her victory speech, which also marked the first time a centre-right government had been returned to power in Norway since 1985. – READ MORE