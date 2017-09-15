True Pundit

North Korea’s Sixth Nuclear Test Literally Moved Mountains

North Korea’s test of a possible thermonuclear weapon reshaped the mountain above the nuclear test site, experts revealed.

North Korea’s sixth nuclear test at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site was so powerful that it caused part of the mountain to crumble, triggered substantial landslides, and displaced more than 85 acres, Jeffrey Lewis, the director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, wrote on the Arms Control Wonk site.

“You can see that the explosion visibly displaces the mountain, which demonstrates how large the explosion was,” he explained. – READ MORE

 

