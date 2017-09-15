North Korean Peace Committee Says US Should Be ‘Beaten To Death’ Like A Rabid Dog

North Korea is threatening the destruction of the U.S. and its allies over the latest batch of United Nations sanctions.

The hearts of the North Korean people are filled with “surging anger and hatred toward the U.S. imperialists and their followers,” a spokesman for the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee said Wednesday, according to the Korea Central News Agency.

“The army and people of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] are unanimously demanding that the Yankees be beaten to death as a stick is fit for a rabid dog,” the committee spokesman said, adding, “Now is the time to annihilate the U.S. imperialist aggressors. Let’s reduce the U.S. mainland into ashes and darkness.” – READ MORE