North Korea threatens to make US ‘pay’ for Nikki Haley’s ‘tongue-lashing’

North Korea warned the U.S. against tightening sanctions over its nuclear program, saying the nation would “pay” for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s threats against Pyongyang.

“The U.S. administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing,” North Korea’s deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Hui Chol said.

Choe said that Pyongyang’s sixth nuclear test last week was significant for North Korea and the working project to create a “state nuclear force,” according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

