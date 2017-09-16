North Korea still making millions from small arms exports

North Korea is still making millions from selling small arms despite years of sanctions aimed at choking off exports.

The country is one of the world’s major illicit exporters of small arms and light weapons, according to a new report by the Small Arms Survey at the Geneva Graduate Institute.

“The report provides some information that helps to support assumptions that North Korea is an important source of supply for small arms, ammunition and production equipment and know-how, but we still do not have a comprehensive picture of its activities,” said Paul Holtom, one of the authors of the report.

Alongside North Korea, the report also singled out Iran and Saudi Arabia for their opaque dealings in small arms, a murky industry worth an estimated $6 billion. – READ MORE