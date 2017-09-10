North Korea, Russia and ISIS Make World Most Dangerous in a Generation, Says NATO Chief

FOLLOW US!



With North Korea’s nuclear ambition, Islamist extremism and Russia’s military dreams of recapturing Soviet prestige in world politics, the world is at its most dangerous point in a generation, NATO’s top diplomat has warned.

Jens Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway and now NATO’s secretary general, told The Guardian he has not known a more precarious time in his 30-year career.

“It is more unpredictable, and it’s more difficult because we have so many challenges at the same time,” he said in an exclusive interview. “We have proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in North Korea, we have terrorists, instability, and we have a more assertive Russia,” Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of his visit to Estonia. “It is a more dangerous world.”

Estonia and its fellow Baltics, Latvia and Lithuania, are some of the NATO members most concerned by Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. The event triggered a fallout in relations between Russia and the West from which there has yet to be recovery.

READ MORE:

www.newsweek.com