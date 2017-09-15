North Korea resuming work at nuke test site: report

North Korea has reportedly resumed work at its underground nuclear testing site, according to defense analysts, in a brazen act of defiance against the latest U.N. sanctions.

Commercial satellite imagery has helped identify multiple landslides at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site near Mt. Mantap, the analysts say in a new report published on 38 North, a website devoted to news out of North Korea.

The seismic activity, they say, is a result of North Korea’s sixth nuclear test Sept. 3.

“These disturbances are more numerous and widespread than seen after any of the North’s previous five tests, and include additional slippage in pre-existing landslide scars and a possible subsidence crater,” the report says. – READ MORE