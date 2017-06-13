North Korea has released an imprisoned American university student, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed Tuesday.

Otto Frederick Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate, was arrested last January while visiting North Korea as a tourist. He was detained for stealing a propaganda poster from a hotel and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for his anti-state activities.

Warmbier has not been seen since the tearful public trial.

BREAKING: North Korea releases jailed US university student Otto Warmbier, Secretary of State Tillerson says. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 13, 2017

Warmbier, who has been in detention for 17 months, is being medically evacuated back to the U.S. He is in a coma and has been for more than a year, his parents told The Washington Post Tuesday. Warmbier, 22, will arrive home in Cincinnatti Tuesday evening.

Shortly after his trial, he developed a case of botulism. North Korean medical personnel gave him a sleeping pill … he never woke up.

North Korea is still holding three other U.S. citizens in captivity — Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, and Kim Hak-song. The Department of State has a travel warning for North Korea which instructs Americans to avoid travel to the country, which has a history of arbitrarily detaining U.S. citizens.

