True Pundit

Security World

North Korea Frees Jailed US College Student

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

North Korea has released an imprisoned American university student, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed Tuesday.

Otto Frederick Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate, was arrested last January while visiting North Korea as a tourist. He was detained for stealing a propaganda poster from a hotel and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for his anti-state activities.

Warmbier has not been seen since the tearful public trial.

Warmbier, who has been in detention for 17 months, is being medically evacuated back to the U.S. He is in a coma and has been for more than a year, his parents told The Washington Post Tuesday. Warmbier, 22, will arrive home in Cincinnatti Tuesday evening.

Shortly after his trial, he developed a case of botulism. North Korean medical personnel gave him a sleeping pill … he never woke up.

North Korea is still holding three other U.S. citizens in captivity — Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, and Kim Hak-song. The Department of State has a travel warning for North Korea which instructs Americans to avoid travel to the country, which has a history of arbitrarily detaining U.S. citizens.

North Korea Frees Jailed US College Student
North Korea Frees Jailed US College Student

North Korea has released an imprisoned American university student, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed Tuesday. Otto Frederick Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate, was arrested
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit