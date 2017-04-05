North Korea Freaks Out After The Wall Street Journal Calls For ‘Regime Change’

Someone else has hurt Kim Jong-un’s feelings, and North Korea is once again freaking out.

“Days ago, the U.S. newspaper Wall Street Journal of the right conservative forces hurled mud at the DPRK again,” Korean Central News Agency reported.

“It is time to make regime change in North Korea the explicit aim of U.S. policy, both on strategic and humanitarian grounds,” Bret Stephens wrote in a March 27 op-ed for WSJ. Stephens suggested that Kim Jong-un could be brought down in a coup, ending his reign of terror with either exile or execution. Regime change could involve the selection of new North Korean leadership or the end of North Korea. Neither option is particularly desirable for Kim Jong-un.

“The March 27 issue of the paper let out such flurry of nonsense that the U.S. should set a regime change in the DPRK as a clear-cut policy target,” KCNA wrote in response, “For the DPRK this sounds as nothing but a scream made by those frightened by the invincible might of the DPRK.”

“The Wall Street Journal would be well advised to halt its foolish propaganda to hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK and think about when or how the U.S. may disappear from the surface of the earth,” KCNA warned.

North Korea got upset at Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain recently for calling Kim Jong-un a “crazy fat kid.”

KCNA responded by stating that McCain’s comment was “a grave provocation little short of a declaration of war against” North Korea. “The revolutionary forces of the DPRK with its nuclear force for as its pivot will fulfill its sacred mission of devotedly defending its supreme leadership representing the destiny and life of its people by dealing a merciless sledge-hammer blow at those daring [to] hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership,” the state-run outlet threatened.

“What, did they want me to call him a crazy skinny kid?” McCain replied.

