North Korea fires 2nd missile over Japan in a month, sparking US condemnation

North Korea launched another missile Friday, the rogue nation’s first missile launch since its massive nuclear test more than a week ago, prompting U.S. officials to issue a sharp round of condemnation.

The missile was launched eastward early Friday from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport. It flew over northern Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean, according to U.S. Pacific Command.

President Donald Trump, who last month vowed “fire and fury” if North Korea ramped up its nuclear threats, didn’t immediately comment. However, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis called the missile a reckless act by the North Koreans, adding that the missile “was fired over Japan and put millions of Japanese in duck and cover.” Mattis said President Trump has been fully briefed on the missile. – READ MORE