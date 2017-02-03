True Pundit

Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing, accessories line

Posted on

Nordstrom said Thursday it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand, The Seattle Times reported.

The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as “Grab Your Wallet,” which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise. – READ MORE

  • William

    You gotta pity the kids, knowing their own grandpa is America’s most notorious neonazi.

  • huntress

    Ha,ha,ha, little snowflake,…get this, and understand this,…we the people, love President Trump!!! Get over it. Try coming out of the 60’s with that lovely haircut. Now, go troll on your fake news.