Business Politics
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing, accessories line
Nordstrom said Thursday it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.
The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand, The Seattle Times reported.
The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as “Grab Your Wallet,” which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise. – READ MORE
