Noonan: Trump turning GOP into ‘party of working men and women’
Wall Street Journal columnist and former Reagan speechwriter Peggy Noonan said the most important point of President Trump’s first week in office was his meeting with union leaders, a group more often associated with the Democratic Party.
In an op-ed published Thursday night, Noonan said by engaging the unions, Trump is attempting to reshape the Republican Party to focus more on workers, a constituency she suggested that the GOP has sidelined.