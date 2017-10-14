Noncitizen Registered to Vote in Jersey — Three Different Times

Research by an elections watchdog group has turned up evidence that a noncitizen registered to vote in New Jersey — three different times.

Records show that Kassiah Kamara, who lives in the state’s largest city, Newark, registered to vote in May 2004 and then again — with his first and last name transposed — in October of that year. He registered a third time in October 2008.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation produced a report last month detailing more than 600 improperly registered voters, but it did not include information from Essex and Middlesex counties, which had not responded to a records request.

Essex County complied with the records request this week, including the case of Kamara. Logan Churchwell, a spokesman for the voter integrity group, said he has not examined all of the records. But he added that the Kamara case is particularly telling because his triple registration apparently did not raise any red flags. Nor did the ballot he cast in the 2008 election, Churchwell said. – READ MORE