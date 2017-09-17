NBC News Launches Media Site, Staffs It with *Yawn* Leftists

FOLLOW US!



There will be a whole new set of contributors joining the never-ending masturbation circle that represents our national media’s bottomless capacity for self-obsession and self-love.

Naturally, this is an exclusive club open only to the hive-mind. No outsiders, free-thinkers, iconoclasts, boat rockers allowed. Meaning, no normal people. Just provincial leftists enamored with — other than themselves — empowering central government, flooding our country with illegal Democrats, and protecting Obamacare.

Yes, NBC News has just announced a new hub dedicated to covering the media, and has staffed it with a herd of left-wingers. Fox News-hater Gabriel Sherman, social justice warrior and BuzzFeed editor Ben Smith, Recode executive editor (and bigtime Trump-hater) Kara Swisher, a second editor from Recode (which publishes headlines like this), Peter Kafka. Another Trump-hater, John Huey, a venomous leftist who describes the likes of Senate candidate Roy Moore as “the American Taliban“; and finally, America’s chief Obamacare cheerleader, Steven Brill. – READ MORE