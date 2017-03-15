Nobody likes Obamalunch Either

FOLLOW US!



One of the great things about the Obama era was being told how to live your life. You were told which physician you could have (“If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor,” LOL), which words you could say, which beliefs you could express in public, etc. And most importantly, you were told which foods your kids could eat for lunch. But now, sadly, that golden age may be coming to an end.

Paul Bedard, Washington Examiner:

Faced with students who won’t buy lunches low in salt and sugar and jacked up with bland-tasting grains, the nation’s 54,000 school cafeteria workers are urging Washington to junk health-focused rules pushed by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Feeling that they have an ally on their side in the Trump administration, their lobby group, the School Nutrition Association, plans to press for less-strict restrictions on ingredients that taste good…

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, who heads the House Freedom Caucus, is leading the fight to repeal the former first lady’s “Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.”

“The federal government involving itself in what is served in school lunches is the epitome of government overreach,” Meadows told Secrets.

Um, hello? How is it government overreach? It’s spelled out right there in the preamble, dude: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, and tell People what to eat between Breakfast and Dinner because we know how they should Live their Lives better than they do, are telling all you Teabaggers to shut up!”

If they get rid of the school lunch thing, then Michelle Obama’s legacy will just be… I dunno, scowling a lot? Being lavishly praised for every single thing she does, because otherwise you’re a racist? Push-ups?

Kids and parents need to work out the whole lunch thing between themselves. It’s not the school’s business, and it sure as hell isn’t the federal government’s business. If Michelle is allowed to go to Shake Shack whenever she wants, kids should be too.

Besides, she can always bring it back when she’s elected president.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].