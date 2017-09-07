Ninth Circuit Tramples on Trump’s Refugee Ban; Re-Opens Doors to Obama-Era Immigration

A federal appeals court on Thursday essentially struck down the Trump administration’s attempts to deny grandparents an exemption from President Donald Trump’s travel-ban executive order.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed an earlier injunction of Trump’s controversial directive.

BREAKING: US appeals court rejects Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the country under travel ban. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 7, 2017

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.

BREAKING: Ninth Circuit upholds expanded injunction against Muslim Ban 2.0. Refugees protected. Rejects US government appeal entirely. — David Cole (@DavidColeACLU) September 7, 2017