Nikki Haley Jokes: ‘Spending My 4th In Meetings’ Because Of North Korea, Twitter Liberals Meltdown

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley shot barbs at North Korea on Tuesday, blaming them for making her sit through meetings on Independence Day.

Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) July 4, 2017

North Korea successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, heightening concerns that the country may become aggressive with its neighbors and the United States.

While Haley was clearly making a joke at North Korea’s expense, liberal Twitter didn’t appreciate her joshing around.

While I appreciate your service to our nation, perhaps you should be thanking the nearly 200,000 US troops serving overseas on #FourthOfJuly — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 4, 2017

The amount of arrogance in this tweet is baffling. Is serving the American people an inconvenience for you? If so, feel free to step down. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) July 4, 2017

What job did you think you were signing up for, exactly? — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) July 4, 2017

Uhm. You know that the 4th of July isn’t an international holiday, right? — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) July 4, 2017

Did you think being the United States ambassador to the United Nations was a 9-5 job with holidays off? — Dave Hogg (@Stareagle) July 4, 2017

Isn’t that your job? I bet YOUR job gives you health insurance. If you don’t like public service, quit. (TY for sharing @everywhereist) — Yosef Silver (@ysilver) July 4, 2017

You’re an Ambassador now. Stop tweeting like a teenage girl asked to do an extra shift at Starbucks. — I’m Not That Joe (@imtheotherjoe) July 4, 2017

The nerve of that Kim Jong-un, cutting into your 4th of July plans. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 4, 2017

You’re a public servant. How about all the military that are working endlessly to protect us? Your tweet is pathetic. — Fred Sablan (@Fredsablan) July 4, 2017

Spending my 4th hoping we don’t get dragged into a war by a psychotic megalomaniac. Or that guy from North Korea. — Tom Maxwell (@universalshow) July 4, 2017

