True Pundit

Politics World

Nikki Haley Jokes: ‘Spending My 4th In Meetings’ Because Of North Korea, Twitter Liberals Meltdown

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley shot barbs at North Korea on Tuesday, blaming them for making her sit through meetings on Independence Day.

North Korea successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, heightening concerns that the country may become aggressive with its neighbors and the United States.

While Haley was clearly making a joke at North Korea’s expense, liberal Twitter didn’t appreciate her joshing around.

Nikki Haley Triggered A Lot Of People With Her Fourth Of July Joke
Nikki Haley Triggered A Lot Of People With Her Fourth Of July Joke

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley shot barbs at North Korea on Tuesday, blaming them for making her sit through meetings on Independence Day. Spending my 4th in meetings all day. #ThanksNorthKorea — N
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter