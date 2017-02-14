Nigel Farage: Most People Coming To US Aren’t Refugees, They’re ‘Economic Migrants’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



British politician Nigel Farage believes the term “refugee” is being used too broadly when describing the people looking to come to the U.S. from Syria and similar countries, saying most of them are “basically economic migrants.”

The former leader of the UK’s Independence Party who spearheaded the Brexit campaign, Farage broke down his take on the terminology in a Fox News interview on Monday.

“Be careful about using the word ‘refugees,’” Farage said. “You know a refugee is somebody in fear of their life because of their race or their religion.”

“Actually, most people that are coming to their countries, whether it’s coming into Europe or coming into the U.S. are basically economic migrants, and it’s mixed in with some of those that you potentially get terrorists,” he said. “I do think the word ‘refugee’ gets misused.”

“Just because somebody comes from a country that’s got difficulties, does not make them a refugee,” he added later.

A refugee is somebody in fear of their life. Most people coming to Europe and America are actually economic migrants. pic.twitter.com/XPKDikRTYC — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 12, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].