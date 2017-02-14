True Pundit

Nigel Farage: Most People Coming To US Aren’t Refugees, They’re ‘Economic Migrants’ (VIDEO)

British politician Nigel Farage believes the term “refugee” is being used too broadly when describing the people looking to come to the U.S. from Syria and similar countries, saying most of them are “basically economic migrants.”

Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage speaks at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The former leader of the UK’s Independence Party who spearheaded the Brexit campaign, Farage broke down his take on the terminology in a Fox News interview on Monday.

“Be careful about using the word ‘refugees,’” Farage said. “You know a refugee is somebody in fear of their life because of their race or their religion.”

“Actually, most people that are coming to their countries, whether it’s coming into Europe or coming into the U.S. are basically economic migrants, and it’s mixed in with some of those that you potentially get terrorists,” he said. “I do think the word ‘refugee’ gets misused.”

“Just because somebody comes from a country that’s got difficulties, does not make them a refugee,” he added later.

