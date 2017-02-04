Politics Security Sports
NHL owner tapped by Trump to be Army secretary withdraws name
Vincent Viola, an Army veteran and founder of a high-speed trading firm nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be secretary of the Army, withdrew his name from consideration on Friday, citing his inability to get around Defense Department rules concerning his family businesses, the Military Times reported.
It quoted Viola as saying in a statement that he would not be able to successfully navigate the confirmation process. – READ MORE