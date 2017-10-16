NFL pushes back on reports that it will force players to stand during national anthem

The NFL said Friday it doesn’t have a prepared mandate that would force players to stand for the national anthem after President Trump put pressure on the league to do so.

Instead, when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL Players Association meetwith team owners next week in New York to discuss the controversial protests, plans to present a possible solution on how to end them, Reuters reported Saturday.

“[Goodell] has a plan that he is going to present to owners about how to use our platform to both raise awareness and make progress on issues of social justice and equality in this country,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said on a conference call. – READ MORE