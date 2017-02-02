NFL Deletes Questions on Trump and Commissioner Goodell in Super Bowl Media Transcript

It appears that the transcript of the NFL’s Opening Night media event for the upcoming Super Bowl omitted most of the questions reporters asked about President Trump and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

According to a hostile report by The New York Times, the NFL “built a virtual wall” around the New England Patriots to shield them from the discussion of the friendships that quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft have with the President of the United States. – READ MORE