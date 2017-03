NEWT: Trump is one of the smartest people to ever be president, and he gets better every week (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



NEWT: Trump is one of the smartest people to ever be president, and he gets better every week (VIDEO)

Newt Gingrich: President Trump is one of the smartest people to ever be president, and he gets better at it every week. pic.twitter.com/R63OVOxRRP — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 2, 2017