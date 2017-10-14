Newsweek labels Values Voter Summit as ‘hate group’ ahead of Trump appearance

Newsweek has labeled the Family Research Council’s Values Voter Summit a “hate group” in a headline published in advance of President Trump’s speech there.

The online story that appeared Thursday was headlined, “Donald Trump to speak at hate group’s annual event, a first for a president.” It doesn’t explain who actually labeled it as a hate group until the third paragraph.

Newsweek cites the Southern Poverty Law Center as the organization that deemed the Family Research Council a “hate group,” but the SPLC doesn’t exactly have the best reputation itself. The group claims to fight “hate and bigotry” and seeks “justice for the most vulnerable members of society.”

However, many critics say the group’s methodology for labeling a group or person as “extremist” in unclear and the Pentagon recently severed all ties to the group, according to the Daily Caller. – READ MORE