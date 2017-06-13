New York Times Reporter Doesn’t Want Press to Cite ISIS Taking Credit For ‘Small’ Terror Attacks: “giving the terrorists what they want”

The idea that reporting the facts about terror attacks encourages more terrorism — an idea ridiculously advanced by the likes of former Secretary of State John Kerry during the Obama administration — has apparently gained some traction in the establishment press.

On Tuesday, bothered by a “FOX NEWS ALERT” (in, oh my gosh, all caps) that “ISIS claims responsibility” for the hostage siege in Melbourne, Australia “that killed one person and injured three cops,” Jonathan Weisman at the New York Times tweeted that such reporting is “giving the terrorists what they want,” and complained that “No attack (is) too small or too far away for a big all-caps alert.”