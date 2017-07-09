New York Times Mourns ‘Sharp Declines’ In Illegal Immigration Under Trump

FOLLOW US!



(NewsBusters) Our friend Howard Portnoy at Liberty Unyielding found The New York Times on Monday offered the kind of story we saw a few days ago in The Washington Post: A heart-breaking tale of Donald Trump “winning” by discouraging illegal immigration. The front-page article poured out for 1,698 words under the headline “Fearful Migrants Stop Short of U.S.” Correspondent Kirk Semple began:

CHOLOMA, Honduras — His bags were packed, and the smuggler was ready. If all went well, Eswin Josué Fuentes figured he and his 10-year-old daughter would slip into the United States within days.

Surely, any American can feel some sympathy for wanting to escape poverty and violence in Latin America. But what this sad-sack story underlines is the New York Times are cheerleaders for illegal immigration. They are heart-broken that smugglers of illegal aliens are having a terrible time – READ MORE

READ MORE: