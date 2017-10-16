New York Times in Denial on Liberal Bias: We Play It ‘Straight Down the Middle’

New York Times White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker were joined in Washington, D.C., by executive editor Dean Baquet in a conversation on covering the Trump administration moderated by media columnist Jim Rutenberg. About 33 minutes into the October 12 talk, the subject turned to liberal bias, and there were the usual evasions and denials.

Baker played dumb by suggesting readers were getting the editorials confused with the news: “The truth is, like, I understand–I understand the bias question, I get it, I understand. First of all, we have a newspaper whose editorial page happens to be liberal, and therefore there is a natural assumption, and I get what people think, that must therefore automatically bleed into the pages. I had a very senior White House official one time, not this administration, tell me, you can’t tell me that it doesn’t affect your opinion, what’s on the editorial page every day when you write your story. Not only I can tell you that — I can swear on a stack of Bibles, I don’t read it.”

Haberman: "Same."