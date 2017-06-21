New York Times Flips Stance, Now Supports Washington Redskins Keeping Trademark

FOLLOW US!



The New York Times reversed its editorial position Tuesday and now supports the Washington Redskins football team retaining its federal trademark.

The Times argued in 2014 that it was “clear that federal law prohibits the Patent and Trademark Office from registering trademarks that disparage people or bring them ‘into contempt, or disrepute.'”

READ MORE: