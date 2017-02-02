New York Times Called Out For Forgetting ‘Biden Rule’ In ‘Temper Tantrum’ Over Gorsuch Nomination

The New York Times was called out online for an op-ed bemoaning Republicans taking Barack Obama’s Supreme Court seat, reminding the editorial board it was not stolen, it was “Bidened.”

Following the death of Antonin Scalia, video quickly surfaced of then Sen. Joe Biden in July 1992, during the administration of President George H.W. Bush, arguing that it would be unfair to a Supreme Court nominee and the process itself to consider a potential justice to the high court during the presidential election season. Incidentally, Bill Clinton was running against Bush that year. – READ MORE