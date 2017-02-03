Politics
New York Times botches story on Trump travel ban with plain sloppy reporting
The New York Times must have thought it had a good “gotcha” moment. The paper published a report Tuesday evening dinging President Trump for supposedly botching the number of people who were affected by his recent executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries.
But the Times article relies on a figure that was not available at the time Trump made his inital comment, and the news group didn’t even paraphrase the president accurately. – READ MORE