New York Times Bans Reporters from Making Partisan Posts on Social Media

FOLLOW US!



The New York Times has banned its reporters and editors from promoting their political views on social media, according to new guidelines released by the company.

“If our journalists are perceived as biased or if they engage in editorializing on social media, that can undercut the credibility of the entire newsroom,” declared the New York Times in the public post. “We’ve always made clear that newsroom employees should avoid posting anything on social media that damages our reputation for neutrality and fairness. This memo offers more detailed guidelines.”

“In social media posts, our journalists must not express partisan opinions, promote political views, endorse candidates, make offensive comments or do anything else that undercuts The Times’s journalistic reputation,” they warned. “Our journalists should be especially mindful of appearing to take sides on issues that The Times is seeking to cover objectively.” – READ MORE