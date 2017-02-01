New York Post Sports Writer Fired Over Vile Tweet Likening Trump Inauguration Date to Pearl Harbor, 9/11

Monday night was a rough night for those opposing Donald Trump. First, President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to enforce his executive order regarding immigration and refugee relocation. Then, in a bit of a delayed reaction, a domino of Trump opposition fell in the sports world as well.

On Inauguration Day, we brought you the story of New York Post sports writer Bart Hubbuch who tweeted, and then deleted, a tweet comparing the date of Donald Trump's inauguration to Pearl Harbor, and 9/11: