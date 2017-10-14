New York Jail Accidentally Puts Islamic State Suspect in General Population

FOLLOW US!



A Manhattan detention center mistakenly housed an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) suspect with the jail’s general population soon after he was arrested for allegedly participating in a terrorist plot with at least two other men to attack New York City in 2016.

In May 2016, federal authorities arrested 19-year-old Canadian Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy for his role in an alleged plot to detonate bombs in Times Square and in the subways.

Bahnasawy’s arrest yielded the apprehension of two other alleged accomplices — U.S. Citizen Alha Haroon, who was residing in jihadi sanctuary Pakistan, and Filipino Russell Salic, a 37-year-old.– READ MORE