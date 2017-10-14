New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Keep $60,000 in Donations from Harvey Weinstein

FOLLOW US!



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will keep over $60,000 in donations from disgraced media executive Harvey Weinstein, despite growing allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Following a bombshell report in the New York Times that Weinstein had settled multiple sexual harassment cases, Cuomo’s campaign announced that it would donate $50,000 to an unspecified women’s charity.

“These allegations are horrid and disturbing — sexual harassment and abuse have no place in our society,” Cuomo campaign chairman Bill Mulrow said last Friday.

However, according to Politico, Cuomo plans to keep the remaining $60,000 for himself, leading to charges of hypocrisy from the Republican State Committee. – READ MORE