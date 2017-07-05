New York Cop Assassinated In ‘Unprovoked Attack’

FOLLOW US!



A New York Police Department officer was assassinated Wednesday morning after a person shot her in the face while she sat in her car.

The suspect walked up to the command vehicle and shot Officer Miosotis Familia’s car window multiple times, reports ABC News. Familia later died from her wounds after being taken to a Bronx hospital.

“She was on duty, serving this city, protecting people, doing what she believed in and doing the job she loved,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during an early morning press conference. “After this sudden and shocking attack, her fellow officers came to her aid immediately.”

#NYPD PO Miosotis Familia has been assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep NYers safe. Keep her family in your prayers pic.twitter.com/yhRB7H5bvi — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 5, 2017

Familia’s partner, who was in the car at the time, escaped un-injured. Other NYPD officers came to the scene and confronted the suspect, Alexander Bonds.

Bonds allegedly pulled out a revolver when officers approached him, leading police to fatally shoot him.

A bystander was injured during the exchange, but is at the hospital in good condition.

“This kind of violence against police officers can not stand. We need the public’s help,” Patrick Lynch, president of the NYC Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, said while speaking at Wednesday’s press conference. “When you someone that’s making threats [or] doing something against police officers, you need to let us know. You need to be our eyes and ears.”

Police are still investigating the shooting and a motive is unknown.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].