Politics Security World
New York City: ISIS recruiter convicted for sending Muslim college student to wage jihad in the Islamic State
“To grow their brand of hate-filled violence and radicalization, terrorist organizations like ISIS need facilitators and promoters around the world.”
How do they find them? By appealing to Muslims as the caliphate, the sole legitimate government for Muslims on earth, and presenting themselves as the foremost exponents of Islamic authenticity. Meanwhile, mainstream Western analysts wave all this away and insist that the Islamic State has nothing to do with Islam. – READ MORE