Business Technology
New Social Media Platform Touts Emphasis On Users’ First Amendment Rights
Facebook users concerned about that site’s potential censorship or removal of unapproved content will soon have an alternative in a social media platform called Freedom Vine.
According to Todd Cefaratti, CEO of Red Audience LLC, his company has decided to launch the site in response to what many see as a heavy-handed approach by Facebook and other social media sites to potentially offensive content. – READ MORE